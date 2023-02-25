T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $180.88 Average PT from Analysts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.88.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

TMUS stock opened at $144.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,035 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

