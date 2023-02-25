TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$43.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$22.01 and a twelve month high of C$50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

