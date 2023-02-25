Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$53.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$60.88.

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

TECK.B stock opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.41. The company has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$62.38.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

