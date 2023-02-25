Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading 6% Higher

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.58. 6,460,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 10,772,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Tellurian Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tellurian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 2,147,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $3,843,914.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 21,749,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,932,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

