Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.90

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 69513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.
Tesco Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.