The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $73.70 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,731,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 141,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.