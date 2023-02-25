The Manitowoc Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Manitowoc Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTW. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $636.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

