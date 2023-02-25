The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

