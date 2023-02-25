Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.62

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.33, with a volume of 216505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.