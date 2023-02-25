Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 7.2 %
UUU opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.