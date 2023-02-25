Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $16,153.50 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $16,153.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $747,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 424 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $7,640.48.

Upstart Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $161.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,178,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

