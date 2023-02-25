Vaxcyte (PCVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Vaxcyte to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

