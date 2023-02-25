Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lowered by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,220 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,949. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.