Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.05. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

