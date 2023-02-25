Walmart Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Walmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $24,194,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,630,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

