Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stake Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.03. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.