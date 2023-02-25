William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

ATNM stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,247.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,494 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

