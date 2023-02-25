Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Wipro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 102,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,127 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Price Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.