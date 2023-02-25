Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK opened at $87.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

