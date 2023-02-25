Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 27.3%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) rose 27.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 300,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 151,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94.

Get Ximen Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,199,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$340,985.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,192,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,760. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.