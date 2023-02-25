Zacks Research Weighs in on Amcor plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amcor in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 430,241 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 100.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

