Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

