107,609 Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Hilltop as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.4 %

HTH opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.