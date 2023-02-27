1,333 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.58.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,582 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.71, for a total value of $614,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,003.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,191 shares of company stock worth $4,847,778. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $171.66.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

