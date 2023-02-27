49,518 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 6,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $533,725.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $354,088.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

