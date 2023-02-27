Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,384 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $118,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $320.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.80. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $479.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

