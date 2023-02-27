Allstate Corp Acquires 4,278 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allegion by 388.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after buying an additional 214,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.01 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

