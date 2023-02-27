Allstate Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 176.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $40,768,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 192,574 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $83.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $121.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Articles

