Allstate Corp Has $562,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 28,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

