Allstate Corp Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $741.85 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $768.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

