Allstate Corp Has $762,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 2.2 %

PKI stock opened at $125.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

