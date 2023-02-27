Allstate Corp Has $799,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 258.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of ARMK opened at $37.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

