Allstate Corp Has $829,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Align Technology by 640.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $306.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $513.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.78.

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

