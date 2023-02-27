Allstate Corp Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

