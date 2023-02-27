AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,926 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 163.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of MillerKnoll worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.62 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.48.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.