AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,089 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total value of $64,965.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.