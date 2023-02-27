AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,323 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock opened at $162.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.