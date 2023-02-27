AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 132,670 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 310.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

