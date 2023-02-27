AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,022 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 287.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.57.

NYSE ZTS opened at $166.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

