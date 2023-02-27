AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,338 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 10.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMA opened at $70.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

