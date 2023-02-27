AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $224.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

