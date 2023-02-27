AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 157,948 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 336.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.47. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

