AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 30,266 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.94 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.