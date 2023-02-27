AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 45,182 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BankUnited worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKU. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

BankUnited stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

