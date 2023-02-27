AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 6,197 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $115.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

