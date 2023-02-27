AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,744 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Olin by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $3,306,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Olin by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $59.67 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

