AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,780 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 245,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 102,562 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

