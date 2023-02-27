AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after acquiring an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Celanese by 68.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

CE opened at $117.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

