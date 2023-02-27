AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $117.72 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.