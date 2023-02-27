AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,350 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

TDS stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -153.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

